Cruizin' Main is a no-go this year

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s Cruizin’ Main, one of the largest annual car shows in eastern Nebraska, has been postponed this year because of COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement was made on Monday by Cindy Cruse, executive director of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event.

The decision for postponement until 2021 was unanimously approved by the chamber’s board members last week, she said.

This year’s show had been scheduled for the evening of Friday, Sept. 18.

It’s an event that brings together hundreds of car buffs and onlookers, along with live entertainment, to Main Street and adjacent side streets downtown.

Other car shows have also been impacted by the virus, Cruse said.

“There have been quite a few that have been canceled,” she said.

Efforts were made to hold this year’s event elsewhere around town, Cruse said, but to no avail.

This included the idea of the car owners cruising down Chicago Avenue to the end of Main Street and back as a way of displaying their vehicles to the public. It would have been similar to what residents did earlier this year to combat the virus blues.