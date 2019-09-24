PLATTSMOUTH – It’s more than a car show, gigantic though it may be.
“It gives people a great opportunity to visit downtown Plattsmouth,” said Cindy Cruse, director of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce.
It also provides local folks up-close conversations with people from all over the Midwest, or even from England as was the case one year.
“It’s interesting to see where people come in from,” Cruse said.
She was referring to Cruizin’ Main, considered one of the largest and finest car shows in the Midwest, which will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, in downtown Plattsmouth.
If Mother Nature gives a green light, there could be 500 or more cars, trucks and motorcycles on display that day, according to Cruse.
Among the entries will be a race car by Schmidt Liquid Trucking, and area car dealerships will have new models on display also, she said.
Food trucks and a beer garden will be on hand with live entertainment provided by the On The Fritz band.
The entries will be able to compete for trophies in four categories: the Mayor’s Choice, the People’s Choice, the Chamber’s Choice and the Kids’ Choice.
The show officially begins at 5 p.m. with entry registration deadline at 3 p.m.
This will be the 16th year the chamber is sponsoring the event, Cruse said. The last two years rain put on the brakes for many with only 200 or so vehicles on display each time, but 500 vehicles came out in 2015 and 700 the following year, according to Cruse.
With all that traffic, especially the pedestrians, that should certainly be good news for downtown shop owners, she said.
“The car show is meant for the businesses,” Cruse said. “We do it to bring people to Plattsmouth.”
Though she wanted an earlier time for street closures, the City Council recently approved the closures start at noon.
Main Street will be closed from Third to Seventh streets with the side streets closed from First Avenue to Avenue A. (For obvious reasons, the entrance to the Fire Department on North Fifth Street will remain open.)
“There are still ways to get around Plattsmouth,” Cruse said.
People, whether they’re coming to the event or for other business downtown, can park in the city’s parking lot behind the entertainment plaza or in a lot behind City Hall, Cruse said.
“It’s a great show,” Cruse said.