Cruizin' Main set to return in September, chamber says

PLATTSMOUTH – After COVID-19 last year put the brakes on Plattsmouth’s annual car show, it’s apparently full speed ahead for Cruizin’ Main in 2021.

That’s the word from the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce, which has set Friday, Sept. 17, as the date for this year’s return.

Cruizin’ Main over the years has become a must-attend show attracting thousands of car owners and spectators to downtown Plattsmouth.

“It draws a large crowd,” said Cindy Cruse, chamber executive director. “Everyone loves it.”

Besides showcasing classic cars and cool hot rods, the event offers a chance to explore what downtown Plattsmouth has to offer, she said.

“The car show is a big deal.”

Cruse said they will wait to see if there would be a need for social distancing.

Cruse also announced the chamber’s annual summer golf tournament, which was held last year, will return in 2021 on Friday, June 4, at the Bay Hills course.

Because of continuing concern for the virus, that tournament will be the only chamber-sponsored event prior to August, according to Cruse.

Still possible is a Sunday fall festival downtown featuring music, crafts and maybe the return of Food Truck Wars, normally a summer event, she said.

