Cutest pets compete for awards at Harvest Festival

PLATTSMOUTH – So cute!

More than two dozen of the cutest pets in town took part in the 11th annual Cutest Pet Contest during the recent Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.

“There were 26 participants and last year there were 21,” said Betty Henry, spokeswoman for Happy Paws, which sponsored the event.

It’s also one of Happy Paws’ biggest money makers, she said.

The first-place winner was Elbert Eugene, a dog owned by Heather Diggs, who won $75 in gift cards.

The second-place winner was Butters, a cat owned by Ryann Richter, who won $50 in gift cards, while third place went to Mavis, a dog owned by Amanda Wagner, who won a $25 gift card.

The gift cards were donated by Henry-Hobscheidt Motors.

Raffle winners were Vivian Reynolds (dog) and Amy Schwarm (cat).

“A big thanks to all who participated and for their continued support,” Henry said. “We did good.”