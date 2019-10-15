PLATTSMOUTH – This Saturday, D.C.’s Waterhole in downtown Plattsmouth is hosting a fish fry to honor area first responders.
The event begins at noon through 6 p.m. or so, said Denise Covert-Zych, co-owner.
Besides fish like catfish and carp, pulled pork will be available for those who don’t eat fish, she said.
Donations are $7 per plate and include fries, bread and coleslaw.
The event is being put on by Butch and Toby Choate as a way to say thanks for those responders who helped Butch escape from high flood waters this past spring, Covert-Zych said.
“Any first responders in the area can eat free,” she said.
There will also be a live auction, as well as raffle tickets for prizes, she added.