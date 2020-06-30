Damaged pedestrian bridge might reopen this fall, official said

SOUTH BEND – The Lied Platte River Bridge, a popular pedestrian bridge by South Bend that has been closed since last year’s flooding, might reopen sometime this fall, an official with the Papio/Missouri River Natural Resource District said.
However, it would only provide access from the south onto the bridge for viewing the river, since the connecting trail to the north will remain closed for a time because of flood damage it sustained, said Eric Williams, a natural resource planner.
The repairs to the bridge and the trail to the north are being done in phases, he said.
The first phase involving cleanup of debris lodged against the bridge is completed, Williams said.
It was quite an undertaking, apparently.
“There were 850 tons of tree limbs and debris lodged on the piers of the bridge,” Williams said.
This damaged 300 feet of a guardrail, severe in some spots, less so in others, according to Williams.
About 50 feet will need repairs, while 250 feet simply came out of sockets and can be reinstalled, he said.
The design work on this phase is completed with the next step finding a contractor for doing the work, Williams said.
The next phase will involve repairing so-called ice-breakers, concrete structures under the deck of the bridge that help to break up ice in the winter.
The final phase will involve repairs to the trail that leads into Sarpy County, Williams said.
Exact costs on fixing the bridge aren’t yet finalized, he said. FEMA has agreed to help fund debris removal and repairs.
The Papio-Missouri River NRD, which co-owns the bridge with the Lower Platte South NRD, is overseeing the work.
The Lower Platte South Board recently adopted a budget that includes money for various projects, including $400,000 towards the Lied Bridge project.
