DAR contests for students focus on Santa Fe Trail

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County students, from preschoolers through 12th grade, are invited to participate in grade level contests showing their skills in art, writing and community service involvement.

These are annual contests sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution, said local spokeswoman Kay Baldwin.

“It’s a growing event,” she said.

There are contests involving art and writing skills geared toward this year’s theme, “The 200th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail: Moving the Stars and Stripes Westward,” Baldwin said.

Another contest allows students to participate in community service projects of their choice, she added.

Cass County children from public, private, state-sanctioned home schools, youth groups and other clubs are eligible to participate.

Art contest divisions include individual contests of Poster, Stamp Design, Photo Essay, and the newly added Digital Design, plus the group contest of Banners, thus making five different contests at each grade level, Baldwin said.

Preschoolers and kindergarteners are only eligible for the Banner contest and Community Service contest, she said.

Poetry and creative short stories are the two divisions of the Written Expression contests.

Community service projects could include cleaning up a park or helping an elderly person, Baldwin said.

“The only limitation is a person’s imagination,” she said.

The deadline for the students to submit their work is Dec. 31, 2022.

Major Isaac Sadler-La Belle Vue Chapter, one of the Omaha metro area’s DAR chapters, is the sponsor of this contest, open to students in the metro area as well as Cass County, Baldwin said.

Judging for these contests begin at the chapter level with first-place winning entries then sent to state officials for judging at that level. From there, winning entries go to the North Central Division, and then to Nationals for judging.

“We once had a Plattsmouth High School student get first or second place at the Nationals for his poetry,” Baldwin said.

For more information about these contests and how to enter, contact Baldwin by email at klbaldwin@cox.net.