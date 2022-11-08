Dart team raises money for cancer patient

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth dart team really hit the bulls-eye in helping a fellow resident with medical expenses.

The Wolfpack, comprised of young men and women aged 9 through 20, along with the coaches, raised money by recently holding a breast cancer awareness charity dart tournament.

The team then surprised Cathy McGraw at her cancer benefit at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters, presenting a $500 check to help her and her family with any expenses associated with her battle.

The players on the team are Chloe Brodersen, Danny Brodersen III, Savannah Brodersen, Amelia Garrean, Olivia Garrean, Ayden Hansen, Trenton Marasco, Kenzie Ostrander, Sawyer Scrivner, Spencer Scrivner, Julia Seyler, Jayess Weirauch, Jemma Weirauch, Aly Winters and Ryelee Winters.

The coaches are Steve Garrean, Jr., Matt Winters, Cheryl Brodersen, Wes Babcock, Taylor Jones and Kade Hansen.