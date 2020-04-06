Data shows less traffic on Nebraska roads

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN – Notice a decrease in traffic lately?

It’s a fact.

In fact, traffic volumes around the state have decreased as much as 41 percent in some areas possibly because the COVID-19 virus is keeping people at home more.

At least, that’s what the Nebraska Department of Transportation to trying to assess.

“The traffic data comparison is one tool for helping us understand how COVID-19 is impacting Nebraska,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis.

The NDOT in March compiled weekly data on traffic in urban and rural areas, and on regular streets and highways, plus the interstate system. It found a consistent decrease in traffic volume as the month went on, compared to a three-year period between 2016 and 2018. Last year, 2019, was excluded due to the impacts of flooding on highways.

During the first week, volumes were either up slightly or down a bit depending on the location. However, during the final week, March 22-28, volumes all over the state decreased between 22 and 41 percent.

Volumes on rural highways, such as those in Cass County, were actually up 4 percent compared to those three previous years, but were down 24 percent by the end of the month.