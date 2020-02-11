Deadline approaching for candidate filings

PLATTSMOUTH – The deadlines are fast approaching for incumbent and non-incumbent candidates to file for the 2020 primary election, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said.

“Incumbents must file by the close of business February 18, 2020; non-incumbents must file by the close of business on March 2, 2020,” Evnen said.

Incumbents are current office holders, regardless of whether the office they currently hold is the office they are seeking. Non-incumbents are those who currently do not hold any elective office, he said.

The primary election day is May 12.

There are numerous elections taking place this year in Cass County and that includes four seats on the Plattsmouth City Council and three seats on the county’s Board of Commissioners.

As of Tuesday afternoon, incumbent Stephen Riese had filed for the 1st Ward on the Plattsmouth City Council, newly-appointed council member Bryan Clark for the 2nd Ward and non-incumbent Jeff Kindig for the 3rd Ward.