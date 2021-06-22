Deadline approaching for valuation protests

PLATTSMOUTH – The deadline is approaching for Cass County property owners who want to protest their most recent property valuations.

The filing deadline for scheduling a protest hearing is June 30 in the county clerk’s office.

“We’re starting to get them in,” Clerk Geri Draper said on Tuesday. “It seems everybody waits until the end.”

At first, her office received many phone calls from owners with questions on their new valuations, she said. All of those callers were directed over to the county assessor’s office, which is in charge of valuations.

Her office has been trying to help property owners as much as possible by carefully going over things with the owners, according to Teresa Salinger, assessor.

“If there is anything that needs corrected, we’ll take care of it, though it has to be approved by the Board of Equalization (county commissioners),” Salinger said. “Assessors can’t make valuation changes without the board’s approval. We’ve corrected a few.”

Her office has updated so-called cost tables in determining property valuations to 2020 figures.

“The whole county has 2020 cost tables,” Salinger said. “Everybody is being treated equally.”

Following the filing deadline, protest hearings will begin on July 6.

