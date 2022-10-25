Deadline is Friday for in-person voter registration

PLATTSMOUTH – Need to register to vote in this year’s general election?

Time is running out.

This Friday, Oct. 28, is the deadline for in-person voter registration.

“They have to come here to this office (201 Main St.),” said Lynn Moore, county election coordinator. “The election office is still at the end of Main Street.”

For doing election business in-person, people need to go to that office, not the county courthouse, as some have tried, according to Moore.

“The day to register, period, is in our office this Friday,” she said. “They can’t do it online.”

The deadline for voter registration online has passed, Moore said.

Friday is the last day write-in candidates can file for office. It is also the last day to request an early voting ballot, or replacement ballot, to be mailed to a specific address.

Early voting ballots must be received in the election office no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, the general election date.

As of Tuesday, nearly 4,000 early voting ballots have been mailed out, Moore said.