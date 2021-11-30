 Skip to main content
December arrives with mild weather for a spell

  • Updated
  • 0
dec weather

Plattsmouth's temperature on Monday afternoon, as recorded on this bank sign, was the start of a rather mild week, according to the National Weather Service. In fact, Thursday's high of near 70 could be a record, according to the NWS. It will cool day, however, for the upcoming weekend, but no rain or snow is in the forecast.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – Don’t expect any unpleasant winter weather over the next few days.

“It looks like a mild week for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa,” said Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

In fact, Thursday will feel like a pleasant summer afternoon with a high near 70, according to Miller.

“It could be close to a record high for Thursday,” he said.

It does get cooler towards the weekend, Miller said, with Friday’s high in the upper 50s and in the 40s for Saturday, Sunday and into Monday.

Low temperatures beginning Friday evening should be in the lower 30s or upper 20s, Miller said.

It should remain dry during this period, he added.

“We could use some moisture, but we’re not hurting,” Miller said. “I think we’re OK.”

