December arrives with mild weather for a spell

PLATTSMOUTH – Don’t expect any unpleasant winter weather over the next few days.

“It looks like a mild week for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa,” said Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

In fact, Thursday will feel like a pleasant summer afternoon with a high near 70, according to Miller.

“It could be close to a record high for Thursday,” he said.

It does get cooler towards the weekend, Miller said, with Friday’s high in the upper 50s and in the 40s for Saturday, Sunday and into Monday.

Low temperatures beginning Friday evening should be in the lower 30s or upper 20s, Miller said.

It should remain dry during this period, he added.

“We could use some moisture, but we’re not hurting,” Miller said. “I think we’re OK.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.