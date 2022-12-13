Deck the Halls event brings Christmas cheer to Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Collins, Kennedy and Liam Reznicek made sure they included all of their favorite gift ideas when they wrote letters to Santa Claus on Monday night.

The three siblings were able to send their requests thanks to the hard work of Plattsmouth High School students.

Members of the PHS Student Council hosted the annual Deck the Halls event. Scores of children filled the high school commons area for a large variety of Christmas activities. The night included everything from fun games to visiting with Santa on his wooden chair.

PHS Student Council member Alyssa Carney said high school students were thrilled with the turnout. Members of a Student Council committee spent time planning and organizing the event for several weeks prior to Dec. 12.

“We got together and thought about all of the things that we enjoyed about Christmas when we were little kids,” Carney said. “We liked writing letters to Santa and being able to decorate Christmas cookies and all kinds of other things, so we wanted to give that same experience to the kids now.

“It’s awesome to see how much fun they’re having. It’s a lot of work putting it together, but seeing the smiles on their faces makes it all worthwhile for sure.”

Students set up many lunch tables in the commons that provided places for parents and children to work on activities. A long stretch of tables on one side was the home for arts and crafts. Children created snowmen with cotton balls and made colorful bead necklaces throughout the night.

A second table gave students a place to write letters to Santa on Christmas-themed stationary. Children could also decorate Christmas cookies, try to toss rings on Santa caps and attempt to knock over stacks of paper cups.

High school students decorated paper bags and then filled them with popcorn to give everyone something to eat. They also had holiday music playing on speakers to create even more of a festive mood.

“We’ve tried to keep a lot of the same types of activities over the years,” Carney said. “We’ve made a couple of changes, but for the most part we’ve been sticking with what works.”

Carney said having a chance to help put on these types of events is one reason she enjoys being a member of Student Council. The Plattsmouth organization helps with Homecoming activities, promotes other student-led groups and events and is part of the Nebraska Association of Student Councils.

“It’s so much fun to be behind the scenes on something like this,” Carney said. “I like being in Student Council because you get to be involved in so many different activities around school. Coming up with a plan for something and then seeing it all come together is really fun. I’m happy that all of the kids are able to get to enjoy this.”