Deer collides with car near Louisville

  • Updated
  • 0
Cass County Sheriff's Office

LOUISVILLE – There were no apparent injuries in a car/deer accident near Louisville on Sunday, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., deputies from his department, along with Louisville Fire/Rescue, responded to an accident involving a single vehicle and a deer north of Church Road on Highway 50, the sheriff said.

A Ford Explorer, driven by Allan Feek, 29, of Union, was traveling south on the highway when it struck a large deer that had leapt from the west side tree line causing both airbags to deploy, Brueggemann said.

There were no apparent injuries, though a passenger, Madeline Feek, 31, of Union, was taken by private vehicle to the Bellevue Medical Center to be checked over, according to Brueggemann.

Seat belts were in use, he said.

