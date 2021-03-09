Democrats select new vice chair

LINCOLN—Spencer K. Danner, Jr. has been selected as the new vice chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party.

Danner, compliance director at First National Bank of Omaha, was elected Saturday by the party’s State Central Committee.

“It is an honor and privilege to be elected vice chair and represent the great state of Nebraska,” Danner said.

Danner now serves as a member of the Democratic National Committee, alongside Chair Jane Kleeb and DNC Committeewoman Charlene Ligon and Committeeman Ron Kaminski. Danner will also serve as a member of the Association of State Democratic Committees (ASDC).

“Spencer Danner has a long legacy of leadership in his family from his great-grandfather, Sen. Danner, and his mother, who served as a fire captain,” Kleeb said. “Spencer is breaking ground as our party’s first African-American vice chair. I am proud to serve with him.”

