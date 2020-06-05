Deputies arrest man after bulldozer chase

MURRAY – Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a rural Murray man Friday morning after he led them on a bulldozer chase south of Plattsmouth.
Authorities took Chad Thiessen, 39, into custody after the chase ended in a beanfield near Plattsmouth Municipal Airport. Deputies spent one hour talking with Thiessen while he was barricaded inside the vehicle. They convinced him to step out of the bulldozer and later transported him to Cass County Jail.
Lt. Larry Burke of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said authorities knew they would have to find a solution that was different from a normal car chase. The size of the bulldozer meant deputies were unable to set up a typical roadblock on a paved surface.
“It was dangerous,” Burke said. “We can’t put any of our vehicles up in front of something like that. He would have crushed our patrol cars just from the weight and type of vehicle it was, so blocking him in wasn’t an option.
“We were able to negotiate things and get him stopped in the beanfield. It was a successful conclusion here.”
Thiessen allegedly stole the bulldozer in the pre-dawn hours Friday. The vehicle is the property of Graham Construction Company of Omaha. The company had been using the bulldozer to work on a road project east of Murray.
Thiessen fortified the bulldozer to make it more difficult for authorities to potentially enter it. He fastened two large pieces of lumber to the bottom part of the front windshield, and he placed many other pieces of timber in the side entrances. He also set a small piece of lumber on the driver’s seat.
CCSO deputies said Thiessen called the Cass County Emergency Dispatch Center at 5:32 a.m. and said he had taken a bulldozer. He said he was heading to Omaha to protest and deliver a message to the world about all the corruption and false information coming from government and media. He then warned everyone to stay out of his way.
A witness later contacted dispatchers to report a bulldozer heading northbound on the grass shoulder of Highway 75 a half-mile north of Rock Bluff Road. Deputies arrived on scene and attempted to stop Thiessen on the shoulder of the highway, but he did not follow their requests.
Thiessen drove across Highway 75 at a time when many commuters are beginning to use the road to get to work. Deputies diverted him west but he then turned north toward the Plattsmouth airport and damaged a section of runway. He then went west and began riding on Union Pacific railroad tracks.
Thiessen turned the bulldozer around on the tracks and began heading south. He then caused damage to a beanfield before crossing Waverly Road north of Murray. Authorities were able to contact Thiessen on his cellphone and convinced him to stop approximately a half-mile south of Waverly Road in the beanfield. They negotiated with him for an hour before convincing him to exit the bulldozer without incident.
“Luckily for us he didn’t want to run over one of us either,” Burke said. “We were able to get him diverted onto Waverly Road and then got him to head south before he stopped in the farmfield. We were able to get cellphone contact with him and talk some reason into him.”
Burke said authorities would be charging Thiessen with criminal mischief and the theft of the bulldozer. Other charges are likely to come after authorities complete their investigation, but Burke said that could take some time.
Professional assessors will have to evaluate the damage the bulldozer caused to the airport tarmac, railroad tracks and farmfields. Authorities will use that information to determine the severity of any additional charges.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!