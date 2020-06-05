Deputies arrest man after bulldozer chase

CCSO deputies said Thiessen called the Cass County Emergency Dispatch Center at 5:32 a.m. and said he had taken a bulldozer. He said he was heading to Omaha to protest and deliver a message to the world about all the corruption and false information coming from government and media. He then warned everyone to stay out of his way.

A witness later contacted dispatchers to report a bulldozer heading northbound on the grass shoulder of Highway 75 a half-mile north of Rock Bluff Road. Deputies arrived on scene and attempted to stop Thiessen on the shoulder of the highway, but he did not follow their requests.

Thiessen drove across Highway 75 at a time when many commuters are beginning to use the road to get to work. Deputies diverted him west but he then turned north toward the Plattsmouth airport and damaged a section of runway. He then went west and began riding on Union Pacific railroad tracks.

Thiessen turned the bulldozer around on the tracks and began heading south. He then caused damage to a beanfield before crossing Waverly Road north of Murray. Authorities were able to contact Thiessen on his cellphone and convinced him to stop approximately a half-mile south of Waverly Road in the beanfield. They negotiated with him for an hour before convincing him to exit the bulldozer without incident.