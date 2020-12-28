Deputies arrest man after traffic stop

LOUISVILLE – A Gothenburg man is in the Cass County Jail charged with numerous offenses following a Saturday traffic stop just west of Louisville.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around 7:30 p.m. a deputy from his department was observing traffic in the Louisville area and ran a check on a license plate on a vehicle as it passed by to confirm it was valid.

After learning from the check that the vehicle was stolen out of Gothenburg, the deputy made a traffic stop near Mahoney Road and Pollak Drive.

Two occupants were taken into custody with assistance of other deputies and Nebraska State Patrol, the sheriff said. A scoped rifle was located in the vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen with a suppressor. The driver was identified as Erik Brian of Gothenburg.

Brian told authorities he got the vehicle from a friend in North Platte around 2 a.m. that day and was driving to Auburn with his girlfriend he just picked up in Bellevue. The female was cited and released on drug charges, while Brian was booked on theft by receiving a stolen auto, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and driving under suspension, the sheriff said.

A bond had not yet been set as of Monday morning.

