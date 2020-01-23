CEDAR CREEK – A Cass County resident was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after he fired multiple shots at authorities with a pistol.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a shootout after they responded to an emergency call at a home on Raven Drive. The house is located northeast of Cedar Creek near the Platte River. Authorities received the emergency call at 10:25 p.m.
A female called authorities and said her husband had tried to commit suicide earlier in the evening. The man, whose name was not released, took off in his truck afterwards. CCSO deputies saw the man’s truck in a ditch while they were heading to the home. The man was not in the truck and had fled the scene on foot.
Deputies arrived at the house and began talking to the female on the front porch. The man returned to the location and entered the home through the back door. He then emerged out of the front door and began firing shots at deputies with a pistol.
Deputies returned fire in self-defense and hit the subject multiple times. Deputies rendered medical aid to the man until Louisville Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene. They transported the man to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha.
No deputies were wounded during the shootout. All of the deputies who were involved were placed on administrative leave in accordance with Cass County Sheriff’s Office policy.
Cass County Sheriff Bill Brueggemann has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the investigation into the incident. State patrol personnel will interview deputies and other witnesses as part of their investigation.