Deputies pursue truck, driver in jail

ALVO – An effort to flee from authorities from a traffic stop has instead landed a 36-year-old Alvo man in jail facing numerous charges.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department attempted to stop a 2002 Ford pickup for speeding southbound on Nebraska Highway 63 north of Alvo.

The pickup, however, fled westbound on Fletcher Avenue with deputies pursuing it for nearly three miles before the pickup came to a stop in a driveway east of 202nd Street.

A passenger in the truck fled the scene as deputies responded to the area, the sheriff said.

The Nebraska State Patrol responded to assist in the search for the fleeing person, but it was terminated due to lack of evidence of a crime against the passenger.

Deputies conducted a search of the pickup and found less than an ounce of marijuana, various drug paraphernalia items, and an open container of alcohol.

The driver, identified as David A. McKay, was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and various drug and alcohol charges, the sheriff said.

As of Monday, bond had not yet been set for McKay.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.