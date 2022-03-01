Deputies respond to shooting incident in Manley

MANLEY – There were no injuries reported in a shooting incident that stemmed from a domestic disturbance in the Manley area on Tuesday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around 3 a.m. deputies from his department responded to Manley on a call of a domestic disturbance.

The caller said that she and her boyfriend, age 25, had gotten into an argument and that the boyfriend’s behavior was scaring her.

The boyfriend had access to a handgun and had left the residence in a white pickup pulling an orange trailer, the sheriff said.

Deputies made contact with the caller who advised that the boyfriend had been drinking, had gotten into an argument and then left the house, the sheriff said. Deputies then made contact by telephone with the male party, who made several suicidal statements and fired off six shots out of his truck while on the phone with deputies, according to Brueggemann.

A short time later, the boyfriend drove past the house at a high rate of speed.

Deputies attempted to get him to stop, but he fled the area, the sheriff said.

Deputies followed and initiated a felony traffic stop of his vehicle at Nebraska Highway 50 and the Manley Spur. The suspect was found to be in possession of a .38-caliber handgun and was under the influence of alcohol, the sheriff said. Suspect was taken into emergency protective custody and transported to a mental health facility for observation and evaluation, the sheriff said.

The caller and her boyfriend are residents of Manley, the department said.

