Despite COVID-19 area folks had a blast on the Fourth of July

MURRAY – Those who attended last Saturday’s fireworks show in Murray apparently had a blast.

“It went perfectly,” said George Blessing, Sr. “We had very good attendance and they saw a powerful fireworks show with music.”

He estimated close to 150 vehicles, with numerous people in each, came out to Young Park on the northwest side of town for the evening show that lasted about 35 minutes.

A local station provided patriotic music that the crowd picked up on their car radios, he added.

“It was very well attended,” his son, George, Jr. added. “I think everyone really enjoyed it.”

Murray resident Josh Guenthner was the event’s grand marshal with Linda Grunewald singing the National Anthem, he said.

Outlet Fireworks of Plattsmouth provided the fireworks.

Approximately $911 was raised to help pay for the show, George, Jr. said.

Murray is the closest community to Plattsmouth to hold an annual Fourth of July event, but that doesn’t mean Plattsmouth was quiet.

The dark skies, particularly last Friday and Saturday evenings, were lit up with dazzling fireworks seen for miles.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, there was a report of a man who may have suffered a serious hand injury from fireworks at the former Merritt’s Beach on Friday. However, when deputies and rescue personnel arrived, that individual had left, apparently in a private vehicle, the department said.

