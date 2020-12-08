Despite COVID-19, Murdock Lions still met many goals

MURDOCK – Recently, the elementary students, including preschoolers, at the Elmwood-Murdock schools had their eyes tested, as well as their hearing.
The group in charge of that was the Murdock Lions Club.
With the growing need for food this year, the Cass County Food Bank received an increase in an annual donation from a county organization.
That was the Murdock Lions Club.
Despite all the event cancelations and overall uncertainty from COVID-19, this “small, but mighty” non-profit club still managed to complete some of its goals this year, according to spokesman Dan Murdoch.
For example, its main fundraiser, a lunch stand during the village’s annual Independence Day celebration, was canceled this year, but the Peach and Pear sales event had the best results ever, Murdoch said, with folks from around the area coming to purchase these fresh fruits that come directly from a Colorado orchard.
“We sold 158 boxes of peaches and 31 boxes of pears,” he said. “We were very busy that day distributing the fruit.”
The group also increased its donation this year to the county’s Food Bank to $300, up from $200 in the past.
“We also donated $100 to the Murdock Fire Department, the Lions Foundation $100, Outlook Nebraska $200, Leader Dogs $100 and Canine Companions $200,” Murdoch said. “We try to keep it (donations) as local as we can.”
The group has also pledged money to the village park fund, as well as committing to three scholarships to graduating seniors in appreciation for their community involvement.
The health of a person’s eyesight has long been a key focus for the Lions, an international organization. Last week, the Murdock club oversaw an all-day health screening at the local school that included vision and hearing testing, and blood pressure checked. Equipment from the Nebraska Lions organization was brought in for this event.
As in the past, the local Lions also helped put up Christmas decorations around town, according to Murdoch.
Anyone interested in joining the club should contact Murdoch or any other member. The club meets on the third Monday evening of each month with a meal and meeting afterwards.
“A very big thank you to all who supported us this year,” Murdoch said.
