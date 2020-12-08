Despite COVID-19, Murdock Lions still met many goals

MURDOCK – Recently, the elementary students, including preschoolers, at the Elmwood-Murdock schools had their eyes tested, as well as their hearing.

The group in charge of that was the Murdock Lions Club.

With the growing need for food this year, the Cass County Food Bank received an increase in an annual donation from a county organization.

That was the Murdock Lions Club.

Despite all the event cancelations and overall uncertainty from COVID-19, this “small, but mighty” non-profit club still managed to complete some of its goals this year, according to spokesman Dan Murdoch.

For example, its main fundraiser, a lunch stand during the village’s annual Independence Day celebration, was canceled this year, but the Peach and Pear sales event had the best results ever, Murdoch said, with folks from around the area coming to purchase these fresh fruits that come directly from a Colorado orchard.

“We sold 158 boxes of peaches and 31 boxes of pears,” he said. “We were very busy that day distributing the fruit.”

The group also increased its donation this year to the county’s Food Bank to $300, up from $200 in the past.