Despite loss, Husker fans happy football is back

PLATTSMOUTH – Nebraska football is back, and while last Saturday’s outcome wasn’t pleasing to fans, the fact that the season has finally started was.

“I’m just happy the Huskers are playing again,” said Lynn Cadwell, watching the game from DC’s Waterhole in downtown Plattsmouth.

Those who oversee local gathering spots where fans came to view the televised game also expressed pleasure on the Big Red’s return and what it means for their businesses.

“We’re excited to have football back on television,” said Jennifer Jensen, co-owner of DC’s Waterhole. “Football Saturdays will continue to bring us support.”

Andrew Meyers, general manager of DJ’s Dugout Sports Bar, added, “I’m happy football is back. Football season is a big chunk of our incoming sales.”

Because of COVID-19 concerns, food wasn’t served at DC’s Waterhole as in the past, Jensen said, while at DJ’s, customers were limited to eight per table with all the staff wearing masks, according to Meyer. Customers were not required to wear masks.

The crowds at those two establishments were a little lower than expected, though concern of the virus no doubt was a factor, according to Jensen and Meyer.