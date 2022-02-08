Despite pandemic, church continues serving free meals

PLATTSMOUTH – People obviously need to eat, pandemic or not.

A local church is continuing to serve free hot meals every Thursday evening with numbers nearing pre-pandemic levels.

“We’ve been running in the 70s and two weeks ago we had 88 meals that went out,” said Lee Wiegert, pastor of Plattsmouth’s First United Methodist Church, 702 Main St. “It seems to depend on the weather and the menu, but the majority comes all the time.”

Before the pandemic, the church served an average of 106 meals weekly, either take out or dine in, the pastor said.

Because of COVID concerns, the church suspended free meals for several months. It reopened for take-out only, for the time being, last March, according to Wiegert.

There’s a definite need for this service, he said.

“In Plattsmouth, there’s a lot of food insecurity. Less than 5 percent who come to pick up meals are from our church. We always have hot meals and cake for dessert. And, we always have peanut butter sandwiches as a supplement. It’s a community outreach.”

Food donations come from all over, such as the general public, a local grocery store and an area bread maker, Wiegert said.

“We get produce from a farm family that goes to a Methodist church in Papillion and another farm family brings us eggs and other foods,” he said. “Occasionally, we buy meat, but most of the money donated is from church members and community members.”

During a recent Sunday service, Wiegert asked the parishioners to provide four dessert cakes that were needed for the meals. He ended up with 10, Wiegert said.

One Thursday evening, a large construction crew came right after closing with the cooks ready to enjoy their own meals after hours behind the stove. Instead, they gave them to the crew, the pastor said.

Besides the hot meals, canned foods, bread, peanut butter, juices and more are available to the public right at the main entry during this hour-long service on Thursday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m.

“A lot take canned food, three loaves of bread and peanut butter,” the pastor said. “Sometimes, that’s all they have to eat.”

At the moment, the meals are still takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Wiegert said.

“We love to serve,” he said.

