PLATTSMOUTH – The weather may have been dreary, but that didn’t stop people feeling merry for the holidays at the annual Victorian Christmas-On-Main on Saturday evening.
“Considering the weather, I think it went quite well,” said Charles Jones, executive director of Plattsmouth’s Main Street Association. “Those who came had a good time.”
Estimates ranged from 100 to 200 children who came with their parents to take in the fun that included a visit with Father Christmas who arrived by fire truck.
Crowds started arriving before 6 p.m. with many converging at the Cass County Historical Society Museum to sing holiday songs and witness the lighting of the large Christmas tree on the grounds that occurred at 6:30 p.m. The museum was open until 8 p.m. to allow kids and parents to view the artifacts, including a small Christmas tree from the 1860s and an aluminum tree from the 1960s.
Stores up and down Main Street were also open during this time to spread holiday cheer.
A popular place was the Southeast Community College Learning Center where Father Christmas met the crowd.
Kids also purchased gifts for their parents in a nearby room.
All the while, Ollie the Trolley took people up and down Main Street, including a stop at the museum’s outdoor exhibit area on the east side featuring a log cabin and a train caboose.
“It’s a great event,” said Mark Pithan of Plattsmouth, who brought his children to the event like fellow resident Erin Woracek.
“It’s a great community event,” Woracek said.
Mayor R. Paul Lambert said Father Christmas enjoyed the event.
“I know he had a good time,” Lambert said.
Now that this year’s event is over, organizers are gearing up for the Victorian Christmas-On-Main 2019 version.
“We’re already pre-planning for next year,” Jones said this past Monday.