Detour roads driving up costs, official says

PLATTSMOUTH – Heavy detour traffic continues daily on two Cass County gravel roads because of nearby construction, a roads official said on Tuesday.

An estimated 2,000 cars a day are using Waverly Road and 12th Street as detours while construction continues on the main road from U.S. Highway 75 into Murray, said Lenny Thorne, the county’s road superintendent.

“It’s nonstop cars, trucks, everything,” he said at the county’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

This usage is also driving up maintenance costs on those roads, according to Thorne.

“We put down $20,000 of rock yesterday (Monday) on those two roads,” he said.

Motorists began using those roads after heavy rains on a late August morning washed out a portion of Nebraska Highway 1 east of Murray. It came as work was proceeding on a new viaduct on that road over railroad tracks.

Officially, the Nebraska Department of Roads has a route using Highways 34/75, 66 and 50 in and out of Murray.

However, motorists are using the county roads because they’re quicker, Thorne said.

Close to $50,000 from his budget, mostly on rock, has been spent maintaining those two roads since that August rainstorm, he said.

His annual budget for rock is approximately $1.6 million, but that has to cover 720 miles of county roads, Thorne said.

“If this goes into winter, we’re going to spend a lot more money,” he said. “I think we can handle it, but it’s an added cost we have to shoulder.”

On a related manner, Thorne said work should start in two or three weeks on constructing a new box culvert on 358th Street north of Church Road. It would replace a box culvert damaged by floods in 2019.

It will take about 80 days to complete, depending on weather. The cost of the project will be paid by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Thorne said.

Work to install a new box culvert on 12th Avenue north of Klein Road has been completed and the road is now open, he added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.