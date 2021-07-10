Devastating wind storm hits Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth received a double whammy of bad weather on Saturday, as a mid-afternoon thunderstorm hampered cleanup efforts that were still continuing from an early morning storm that brought damaging wind gusts of more than 70 mph, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.
That early morning storm knocked power out nearly everywhere and in the Oakmont Drive area, at least, power was still out at 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Truckload after truckload of tree debris continued down Main Street to the city’s lot well into the afternoon. The second storm arrived just after 2:30 p.m., though it paled in strength to what occurred overnight.
When city residents awakened on Saturday morning they saw a devastating landscape of downed tree limbs, whole trees uprooted and tipped over onto power lines, and tree branches scattered everywhere, not to mention some structures heavily damaged, also.
Lambert said almost every property was impacted in some way, including the Nebraska Masonic Home and Oak Hill Cemetery.
“In the cemetery, there was tremendous amount of tree damage,” he said.
The city was hit with wind gusts up to 76 mph, according to information he received from the National Weather Service, Lambert said.
The winds blew off the roof on a structure that houses a restroom at the baseball field across from the community/senior center. A backstop on that field was also damaged, he added.
City crews were out in force by 1:30 a.m. removing trees from roads, Lambert said.
“They did stellar work on getting the roads open.”
Power went off where he lives at 2:30 a.m., but was back on three hours later, he said.
Approximately 3,300 Plattsmouth customers were without power at one point, the Nebraska Power Public District said.
Residents had to cancel their original Saturday plans to clean up the debris and soon a line of trucks hauling that stuff formed at the city’s lot on East Main for dumping. Some said they needed multiple trips to handle all the debris.
Lambert also said he signed a disaster declaration, the first step in the process of receiving state or federal assistance, if available.
He also said there were no injuries from the storm to his knowledge.
However, there was a mid-morning incident in Rhylander Park in which a medical helicopter had to be called in. Details on that incident are still unavailable as of Saturday afternoon.