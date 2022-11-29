Diaper drive on now at Makovicka

PLATTSMOUTH – Diapers are wanted for mothers in need.

The Makovicka Physical Therapy clinic in Plattsmouth is once again collecting diapers for the holidays as part of the Makovicka Cares! program, said Kathy Byrnes, Makovicka spokeswoman.

All sizes of diapers are needed, but sizes 4, 5 and 6 are especially wanted, Byrnes said. Diapers may be dropped off at the clinic between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. The Plattsmouth clinic is located at 16385 Westside Drive, just south of Hy-Vee on U.S. Highway 75.

The collected diapers will go to the Lydia House at the Open Door Mission in Omaha. The mothers at the Lydia House and needy mothers through homeless prevention programs will be the recipients of the donated diapers, Byrnes said.

Approximately 50 percent of women and children at the Lydia House are victims of domestic violence, she said.

The collection ends Wednesday, Dec. 7.

“Help us help others,” Byrnes said. “The community is welcome and encouraged to participate in the drive.”