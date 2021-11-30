Diesel put in ethanol tank by mistake, problem corrected

PLATTSMOUTH – More than a dozen motorists unknowingly put diesel fuel in their gas tanks last Friday at the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee gas station after one of the company’s fuel carriers mistakenly put that fuel in an ethanol tank, a company spokeswoman said.

“There were 15 vehicles that were impacted,” said Hy-Vee spokesperson Tina Potthoff. “It was a fuel carrier and not Hy-Vee that put the diesel in an ethanol tank. The carrier got the fuel mixed up. It was just a handful of pumps.”

The carrier, after realizing the mistake, notified local staff who then contacted the corporate office, Potthoff said.

Those pumps were then shut down to allow the diesel fuel to be flushed out, she said.

Hy-Vee is trying to reach out to those impacted motorists through video cameras, credit card payments or fuel saver information so that they can be directed to the fuel carrier, who is liable for the mix-up, Potthoff said.

No other Hy-Vee gas locations were impacted, she added.

“This is not a normal occurrence,” Potthoff said.

By Tuesday, all of the impacted pumps were flushed out with everything back to normal, the company said.

