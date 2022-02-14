Dine-in returns this year to church fish fry

PLATTSMOUTH – Dine-in service has returned.

That’s the message concerning the annual Lenten fish fries at Plattsmouth’s Church of the Holy Spirit, which will be held on six consecutive Fridays beginning on March 4.

“This year, we’re have dine-in and take-out orders,” said Mike Vaughn.

Last year, because of COVID-19 concerns, only take-out orders were provided. Two years ago, the latter portion of the schedule was canceled altogether because of the virus.

The decision to reinstate dine-in service this year was made only about a month or so ago after learning COVID cases were dropping dramatically, Vaughn said.

As in the past, these fish fries, with proceeds going to the church, will be held in the gymnasium in the adjacent St. John the Baptist School.

On the menu will be Alaskan Pollock, carp and fried shrimp, with sides, dessert and various beverages.

Live musical entertainment will be performed at each dinner.

The dinners will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the following Fridays: March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1 and 8.

