MANLEY – Works by Gilbert and Sullivan, Tim Firth and John Steinbeck are part of the 2019 lineup of shows at the Lofte Community Theatre in Manley.
“We’re excited about the upcoming season,” said Kevin Colbert, artistic director.
Six shows and numerous special events make up the 2019 calendar.
The shows begin in early April with the production of Tim Firth’s ‘Calendar Girls,’ based on a true story. This will be followed by a May 31 opening of ‘The Voice of the Prairie,’ by John Olive.
From July 20 through Aug. 4, the theatre will present Gilbert and Sullivan’s ‘The Pirates of Penzance.’
“It’s a light opera,” Colbert said. “It’s new for the audience because everything is sung. It’s a great deal of fun.”
Then comes the classic novella by John Steinbeck, ‘Of Mice and Men,’ opening on Sept. 8.
“It’s a classic piece of theater,” Colbert said. “We’re looking forward to sinking our teeth into that one.”
‘The 39 Steps’ by Patrick Barlow and John Buchan opens on Oct. 13, with the season’s last show, ‘In-Laws, Outlaws, and Other People (That Should be Shot),’ opening on Dec. 7.
“It’s a light-hearted Christmas show,” Colbert said.
Among the special events will be a performance by singer/storyteller Jimmy Weber on the evening of March 2.
“He’s been all over the world performing with great artists like Kenny Rogers, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and many more,” Colbert said.
Weber will appear with special guest Morgan McAndrew Thompson.
Local native and now national touring comedian Aubree Sweeney will make a return visit on the evening of Aug. 17.
Visit Lofte.org for more details on the shows, special events and purchasing tickets.