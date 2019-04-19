Tim Rohwer/Journal Reporter
PLATTSMOUTH - The Disaster Recovery Center in Plattsmouth, operated by the State of Nebraska and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will close at 7 p.m. this Saturday and reopen on Monday as a Disaster Loan Outreach Center operated by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), according to a FEMA news release.
The location is at the Plattsmouth Community/Senior Center Gymnasium, 308 S. 18th St. Hours for the outreach center will be Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The SBA is the federal government’s primary source of money for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property. SBA helps businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal items.
SBA customer service representatives will be available at the center to meet individually with businesses, homeowners and renters to answer their questions, explain SBA’s disaster loan program, help them complete their applications and close their approved loans.
Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The SBA can also lend additional funds to help businesses and residents with the cost of making improvements that protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of all sizes, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace their damaged or destroyed primary residence. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
Applicants may apply online using SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
For questions or information, visit sba.gov/disaster. Help is also available by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or contacting the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.
After the Disaster Recovery Center closes, flood victims can still get help by contacting FEMA in these ways:
• Online, visit DisasterAssistance.gov.
• On a smart phone, download the FEMA app and click on “disaster resources,” then “apply for assistance online.”
• By phone, call FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY).
• Visit an open Disaster Recovery Center and speak to a FEMA specialist one-on-one. To find the nearest DRC, go online to FEMA.gov/DRC.
For more information on Nebraska disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4420.