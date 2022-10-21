Discovery in fire call leads to man's arrest

MURRAY – A discovery in a structure fire sent a 43-year-old man to jail.

It occurred Thursday afternoon when firefighters from Murray and Plattsmouth, along with responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Young Road, said Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

Deputies from his department also went to the scene, he said.

After the fire was controlled, deputies discovered the structure was used for a marijuana growing operation, Brueggemann said.

Joshua Adams, address not given, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Cass County Jail for manufacturing marijuana with the intent to distribute, the sheriff said.

He was later released.