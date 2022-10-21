 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Discovery in fire call leads to man's arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Joshua Adams
Timothy Rohwer

MURRAY – A discovery in a structure fire sent a 43-year-old man to jail.

It occurred Thursday afternoon when firefighters from Murray and Plattsmouth, along with responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Young Road, said Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

Deputies from his department also went to the scene, he said.

After the fire was controlled, deputies discovered the structure was used for a marijuana growing operation, Brueggemann said.

Joshua Adams, address not given, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Cass County Jail for manufacturing marijuana with the intent to distribute, the sheriff said.

He was later released.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News