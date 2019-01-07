ROCK BLUFFS – High on a hill east of Beaver Lake is an 1870s country school building that’s been quiet for decades, yet many students are still there through their markings on the brick exterior.
Known today as Rock Bluffs School, it was the site of the first institution in Cass County to offer secondary-level education.
The Cass County Historical Society, which owns the building, holds open houses during the year allowing the public to see how their ancestors learned their basic education needs.
But, no building no matter how special is immune to the elements.
That’s why the historical society is now asking the public to help fund a roof replacement project.
Shingles have been falling off the 30-year-old current roof and there’s been some water leakage into the interior, according to Margo Prentiss, curator of the historical society’s museum.
According to information supplied by Prentiss, construction of a private school began in June of 1870 and classes began that fall. Professor Joseph Diven Patterson financed the two-story building that was named the Naomi Institute, the first institution in the county to offer education beyond grade school.
The institute was damaged by a fire in late December of 1871, but since it occurred over the Christmas holiday, repairs were quickly made and students did not miss a single day of class.
Unfortunately, Patterson was never able to recover financially from the fire and the institute closed in 1872. The building was purchased from Patterson and reopened as a public school named Rock Bluffs.
Today, it’s a one-story building and it’s still unclear whatever happened to the upper level, according to Prentiss.
“There were different theories, some said it was a fire, some said it was a tornado,” she said. “We haven’t been able to find anything.”
Prentiss did, however, later find an article in the Plattsmouth Journal on June 21, 1894, that mentions a "Terrific Wind Storm" in this area.
In the school treasurer's account book there is an expense on July 31,1894, for "work on school house, $100" and another entry on November 17 for "work on school house, $28.00," according to her information.
“We know there was an upper story in 1890 because there was an article in the paper about boarding up the windows on the upper story,” she said.
However, an 1897-98 photograph shows a one-story structure, she added.
The school was often used for community purposes and on Feb. 20, 1877, it was the site of a traveling show that featured “rope walking” and other feats.
In 1878, the local literary society hosted an exhibition there that featured speeches, music, dancing and other performances.
The school’s soft, red brick exterior was made at a brickyard in what was then the community of Rock Bluffs and over the years students carved their names and dates in the brick, which are still there.
The school closed after the class of 1969 and the building was donated to the historical society two years later. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.
The interior looks like it did when classes first began with desks and a huge blackboard.
The historical society hopes to raise enough funds by March 1 so that the roof replacement could begin in the spring.
The public has so far responded.
“We already have $1,340, plus a pledge of $500,” Prentiss said.
To donate, please make out a check to Rock Bluffs School Fund and mail or deliver it to the Cass County Historical Society, 646 Main Street, Plattsmouth, NE 68048.