Don't expect white Christmas this year

VALLEY – Those dreaming of a white Christmas may have to, well…dream on.

Instead, mostly clear skies and above normal temperatures are on Santa’s gift list.

“It’s looking like a quiet week with above average temperatures,” said Clint Aegerter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

The high for Friday, Christmas Eve, should be in the lower to mid-50s with the high on Christmas Day in the upper 40s, possibly 50 degrees, Aegerter said.

“Typically, the normal high around this time is in the mid-30s,” he said.

There could be some early morning clouds on those two days with some sunshine later on, Aegerter said.

Overnight lows should be in the upper 20s or low 30s with little chance of any precipitation, he said.

It looks fairly quiet for early next week, though it might cool down to more normal temperatures over the next two weeks, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.