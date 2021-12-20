 Skip to main content
Don't expect white Christmas this year

Santa weather

The streetlight poles and the storefronts in downtown Plattsmouth might look like the Christmas season, but the weather on Christmas Day will be dry and warmer than normal, according to the National Weather Service.

 Timothy Rohwer

VALLEY – Those dreaming of a white Christmas may have to, well…dream on.

Instead, mostly clear skies and above normal temperatures are on Santa’s gift list.

“It’s looking like a quiet week with above average temperatures,” said Clint Aegerter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

The high for Friday, Christmas Eve, should be in the lower to mid-50s with the high on Christmas Day in the upper 40s, possibly 50 degrees, Aegerter said.

“Typically, the normal high around this time is in the mid-30s,” he said.

There could be some early morning clouds on those two days with some sunshine later on, Aegerter said.

Overnight lows should be in the upper 20s or low 30s with little chance of any precipitation, he said.

It looks fairly quiet for early next week, though it might cool down to more normal temperatures over the next two weeks, he said.

