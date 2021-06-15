Don't let your guard down, mayor stresses on COVID

PAPILLION - Despite ever improving numbers locally in the battle against COVID, the United States recently surpassed another grim milestone with more than 600,000 deaths tied to the virus.

A local official encourages everyone to continue to play it safe.

“I hope people don’t let up too much,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert. “We can’t let our guard down totally.”

According to Tuesday’s statistics from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, there were just three active COVID cases in Cass County, continuing a weekly pattern of decreasing cases. The number of deaths tied to the virus remains at 16.

In Sarpy County, there were 28 active cases with 132 deaths, as of Tuesday.

The number of vaccinations in the two counties continues to rise. As of Tuesday, 81,060 residents in the two counties are now fully vaccinated, representing 39.7 percent of the population.

