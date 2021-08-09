Door stolen from historic jail building

UNION – A piece of history in this southern Cass County village has apparently been stolen.
According to the county sheriff’s department, a person or persons removed the large metal door at the historic single-cell jail building on South First Street east of the main railroad tracks sometime late Saturday or early Sunday.
The theft was reported to the department on Sunday by Melissa Hansen, village clerk.
“Somebody took a grinder to the jail house and grinded the bolts off the door to remove it from the building,” Hansen said.
Nearby residents did not see or hear anything suspicious around the building during the overnight hours, though one resident noticed that the door was in place early Saturday evening, according to Hansen.
Sheriff deputies did find some footprints around the building, but they were filled with water and mud from the overnight rains, she said.
The long vacant jail house is on the state historical registry, she said.
“It’s very disappointing,” Hansen said. “We feel like why would somebody do that?”
According to village records, the one-room jail house was built around 1916 as a place to hold local trouble-makers and prisoners being transported on trains.
The original door was removed during an attempted breakout in 1926 and was replaced by the one that was stolen this weekend, Hansen said.
The jail was rarely used after 1940, according to the records.
In more recent times, kids would go there to get candy from someone dressed up in a costume on Halloween, according to Hansen.
The door featured metal bars and weighed at least 200 pounds, she said.
Unfortunately, the building and the door were not insured, she added.
The sheriff’s department was to notify local scrapyards to be on the lookout for the door, Hansen said.
There has been some talk among the village residents of doing some improvements to the building. This included making it more stable on the ground, Hansen said.
“We were proud of it,” she said of the building. “It was part of our future planning. Now with the door gone, things may change. It’s just disappointing.”