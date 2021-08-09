Door stolen from historic jail building

The original door was removed during an attempted breakout in 1926 and was replaced by the one that was stolen this weekend, Hansen said.

The jail was rarely used after 1940, according to the records.

In more recent times, kids would go there to get candy from someone dressed up in a costume on Halloween, according to Hansen.

The door featured metal bars and weighed at least 200 pounds, she said.

Unfortunately, the building and the door were not insured, she added.

The sheriff’s department was to notify local scrapyards to be on the lookout for the door, Hansen said.

There has been some talk among the village residents of doing some improvements to the building. This included making it more stable on the ground, Hansen said.

“We were proud of it,” she said of the building. “It was part of our future planning. Now with the door gone, things may change. It’s just disappointing.”

