Downtown group plans busy year, hands out awards

PLATTSMOUTH – To celebrate Christmas in July?

Not a bad idea.

Christmas in July is the name of a proposed downtown Plattsmouth event starting this summer, according to the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.

It would be a summer version of the group’s wintertime Victorian Christmas on Main with activities for adults and kids, plus specials by participating retailers, the association announced at its annual membership meeting on Monday.

More specifics and the exact date will follow later.

The association has between 90 to 100 members, a “good roster,” said Steve Wehrbein, president.

“Anybody can be a member,” he said. “We probably have 15 to 20 individuals who want to be involved in Plattsmouth and the rest are businesses.”

The goal is to promote downtown businesses and activities, preserve the area’s historical significance and help support not just the downtown core, but all across the city, according to Wehrbein.

“We want to be a good steward of Plattsmouth,” he said.

It was also announced at the meeting that the association wants to become more involved with Small Business Saturday, a Thanksgiving weekend event put on by the downtown retailers.

A portion of the meeting was devoted to honoring those who have been instrumental in helping the downtown grow.

One of those honored was Charles Jones, a member of the group when it was formed in 2000 and known then as Main Street Plattsmouth.

“He was always there to welcome them (new residents, businesses) to Plattsmouth,” Wehrbein said. “He wants to make sure everybody is welcomed.”

“This means a lot,” Jones said upon receiving the award.

The owners of Henry Hobscheidt Motors were also honored for their downtown business improvements. Corey Hobscheidt accepted the award with Jeff Henry out of town.

“They have over 50 years of sales and service experience,” Wehrbein said.

Over the years, the company has steadily grown to where today Henry Hobscheidt Motors employs 23 full-time and numerous part-time workers.

“This is quite an honor, it means a lot,” Hobscheidt said about the award.

The company is reaping the benefits of the downtown growth, he added.

