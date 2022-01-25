Downtown Plattsmouth - Open for Business

PLATTSMOUTH – There’s a four-letter word that best describes downtown Plattsmouth – OPEN.

One can see that invitation to stop and shop up and down Main Street, adjoining streets – everywhere.

And, it’s been that way for some time now.

Take it from Russ Kathol, longtime co-owner of Main Street Jewelers.

“I’ve been here for 26 years and I don’t recall it’s been 100 percent full for so long,” he said recently.

Downtown is a mix of long standing businesses and new arrivals.

One of the newer businesses that recently opened in a former vacant shop is Good Life Grooming, 120 N. Fifth St.

It’s owned by two women, Keighley Harrison and Branda Miller, who once worked out of a mobile camper before seeking a more permanent spot.

They soon found it.

“We liked the landlord (Kathol) and the location,” Miller said. “We are constantly getting new clients and that’s a good sign.”

Another new shop in the mix is a treat for candy lovers.

It’s Quirky Candies, located next to the famous Mom’s Café.

“Plattsmouth has been great,” said Gina Gray, co-owner with her husband, Rick. “We have a lot of regular customers.”

Originally open Thursdays through Saturdays, the Grays plan to expand with Sunday hours.

In the same store, their daughter, Ricki Pickle, runs Riot Creations by Ricki that features, among other things, handmade bath and body products, including lotions, body bars and moisturizing bath bombs that dissolve in the water.

“We love being down here,” Gina said.

Kathol added, “People want to shop small. I think people’s attitude changed with COVID. Overall, people like the service they get in a small town. They get good service without the big crowds”

Speaking of new stores, Kathol mentioned an archery shop is being set up downtown.

“Downtown is doing well,” he said.

There is also a partnership among the businesses to bring more customers down, which would help everyone.

An upcoming event by the businesses is Galentine’s Day Block Party on Saturday, Feb. 12.

“We have 10 businesses doing it,” said Ashli Becker, social media manager for Main Street Jewelers.

It’s an event geared more toward the women where they can enjoy sales, prizes and special treats at the participating stores, Becker said.

“It should be a lot of fun,” she said. “We have so many stores involved.”

“We have a very active Main Street,” Mayor Paul Lambert said. “It’s a vital part of our community.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.