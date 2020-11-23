Downtown Plattsmouth dresses up for the holidays

PLATTSMOUTH – To take an evening stroll right now through downtown Plattsmouth is to fill the heart with holiday joy.

Bright, cheery lights along the sidewalks and overhead welcome all, while shops up and down Main Street have graced their windows with charming Christmas scenes that can be enjoyed during the day, also.

The “costume ladies” of the Plattsmouth Conservancy have again displayed their talents to help make this so.

Susanne Astley, Sandra Allgeier, Jeanie Brookhouser, Leigh Jean Koinzan and Pat Meisinger have been decorating downtown windows since 2015.

Every year they come up with different ideas and then scour the conservancy’s Costume Closet, located in space donated by the Plattsmouth Journal, and their own homes for the items, according to Koinzan.

This year, they did four windows in two buildings, located at 437 Main Street and at Under His Wings, a faith-based Lutheran non-profit thrift shop located between Fifth and Sixth streets on Main.

The 437 Main Street windows show a little girl playing old-fashioned games with dolls and stuffed animals with her mother peeking into the room as they wait for Santa Claus to come. The next window shows woodland animals coming out at night to play chess.