Downtown Plattsmouth dresses up for the holidays

PLATTSMOUTH – To take an evening stroll right now through downtown Plattsmouth is to fill the heart with holiday joy.
Bright, cheery lights along the sidewalks and overhead welcome all, while shops up and down Main Street have graced their windows with charming Christmas scenes that can be enjoyed during the day, also.
The “costume ladies” of the Plattsmouth Conservancy have again displayed their talents to help make this so.
Susanne Astley, Sandra Allgeier, Jeanie Brookhouser, Leigh Jean Koinzan and Pat Meisinger have been decorating downtown windows since 2015.
Every year they come up with different ideas and then scour the conservancy’s Costume Closet, located in space donated by the Plattsmouth Journal, and their own homes for the items, according to Koinzan.
This year, they did four windows in two buildings, located at 437 Main Street and at Under His Wings, a faith-based Lutheran non-profit thrift shop located between Fifth and Sixth streets on Main.
The 437 Main Street windows show a little girl playing old-fashioned games with dolls and stuffed animals with her mother peeking into the room as they wait for Santa Claus to come. The next window shows woodland animals coming out at night to play chess.
“The windows at Under His Wings are a collection of creches (nativity) of all sizes and different compositions of paper, glass, wood, metal with a backdrop of a handmade quilt,” Koinzan said. “The second window shows a forest scene with a little girl leading a choir of snowmen in song.”
The Costume Closet was developed with the mission to promote Plattsmouth by showcasing its heritage and history, as well as an opportunity to collaborate with and support other community events.
“The ladies visit thrift shops, accept donations of vintage clothing, buy materials and make the clothes,” Koinzan said.
The costumes are used to dress up people in period clothing, particularly at the annual Victorian Christmas on Main Street event, she said. Many costumes have also been provided for other community occasions, including Father’s Day vintage baseball games, Halloween on Main Street, Bess Streeter Aldrich fashion show, and other events sponsored by the Plattsmouth Conservancy.
The costumes are provided free of charge. The Costume Closet has been supported by grants from the Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund and the Plattsmouth Conservancy, Koinzan said.
