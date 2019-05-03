PLATTSMOUTH – To walk through the doors of the Sweet Spot in downtown Plattsmouth is becoming quite a treat for many.
Local business owners Mark and Sue Shaw recently opened their new venture inside the former Fitzgerald Hotel at the corner of Main and Sixth streets and the word has definitely spread.
“It’s been very exciting,” Sue said. “We’ve had a tremendous turnout.”
For ice cream lovers the Sweet Spot features cones, sundaes, banana splits, hot fudge and hot caramel dishes, and most of all, rolled ice cream dishes.
Within a week’s time, in fact, she served up 1,000 of these dishes, which are created right there in front of the customers, Sue said.
“Rolled ice cream is unique,” she said.
There are 14 different rolled ice cream dishes, plus 10 different scoop flavors, she said.
Her cake menu features lemon berry cream, strawberry float, and carrot and chocolate cakes.
Pie lovers can choose from coconut crème, Oreo mousse and tiramsu. Cookies are also available.
To add some unique flavor to the décor, the Shaws purchased a custom made French high back princess seat in pink leather.
“Only two exist,” Sue said, adding the other is at a high level retailer in New York City.
One day last week, Plattsmouth State Bank employee Andy Johnson walked in for the first time and ordered a Reese’s peanut butter cup ice cream roll.
After a few swallows he said, “It’s very good. This is only the second time I’ve had rolled ice cream.”
The only other time was in Kansas City, he said.
“It’s cool to have this in Plattsmouth,” Johnson said.
Another bank employee, Meranda Buechler, added, “It’s a great addition to downtown Plattsmouth. It’s great to get different businesses for people to enjoy.”
As time goes on, she hopes to add more goodies to the menu, Sue said. The business has also created nine jobs with two possibly this summer.
The hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 12 noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
“We wanted something different, something you haven’t seen before in Plattsmouth,” Sue said.