PLATTSMOUTH – Mark and Sue Shaw are serving up another reason for visiting downtown Plattsmouth’s Main Street.
Their latest venture, the Fork and Hammer Restaurant, is now open at 546 Main St., inside the Fitzgerald Building.
“It’s doing real well,” Sue said last week. “We’re happy.”
The hammer portion of the name is a play on words from their hardware background.
They own Shaw’s Hardware just down the street at 433 Main.
The restaurant, which opened in late June, offers a “full menu,” Sue said, that includes steaks, burgers, chicken, catfish, salmon, plus a wide variety of Southern cuisine like gumbo and bar-be-que shrimp.
“We do a lot of Cajun specials,” Sue said, adding that the menu changes periodically.
“We buy only top grade meat and all our stuff is made fresh,” she said.
Adjacent to the dining area is a lounge that features a wide variety of hard-to-find bourbons.
“We’ll be bringing in Japanese bourbons,” Sue said.
There are even bourbon sauces for the meals, she added.
Beers, wines and cocktails are also available.
What’s more, the lounge is equipped so that patrons can charge their devices.
Total seating for the entire restaurant/bar is approximately 55 patrons.
Just as important, Sue added, “We have a great staff.”
On the walls in the dining area are photographs of the early days of what is now Shaw Hardware, along with old newspaper advertising of the store.
This is the third business venture for the Shaws in downtown Plattsmouth. Besides the hardware store that they purchased some years back, the Shaws recently opened the Sweet Spot ice cream shop just steps away in the same building.
“Our goal is to bring people to downtown and keep them here,” Sue said. “It’s a beautiful downtown.”
The restaurant’s current hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays and Mondays.