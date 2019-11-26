PLATTSMOUTH – Downtown Plattsmouth has big plans this Saturday for its small shops.
It’s Small Business Saturday, a national push for people to spend time, and dollars, in their smaller, hometown businesses.
“Shop local, shop small,” said Sonja Endorf, event spokeswoman. “It’s about shopping the mom-and-pop stores.”
And, this year the annual Victorian Christmas on Main is being held on the same day, making it all the more attractive to shop downtown.
In a new promotion for shopping and dining downtown, 27 stores and restaurants are taking part as a Red Lantern Shoppe, which they will display on their windows. Shoppers can pick up a free passport in each of these businesses, which can be stamped when entering every participating business.
When finished for the day, shoppers can drop them off at the last business they visit to be eligible for a variety of prizes.
Besides shopping the stores, the public can enjoy listening to singer Lucas Minor at Herban Coffee Lab from 2 to 4 p.m. Singer Terry Little will perform there in the evening.
At 3 p.m. in the city parking lot, the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department will hold live burning demonstrations and fire safety education events.
“I think it will be a great day,” Endorf said.