Downtown summer market begins

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s downtown entertainment plaza came alive last Friday, though the hot temperatures may have cooled down some of the enthusiasm as pedestrian traffic was light and numerous vendors didn’t show.

Nevertheless, there were vendors selling handmade jewelry, soaps, chip dips and more.

Local singer Terry Little, who was joined by one of his sons and a grandson, entertained an attentive audience.

The market continues this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. with music performed by Aly Peeler.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.