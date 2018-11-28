PLATTSMOUTH – A total of 32 people were arrested on various charges on Saturday after local law enforcement authorities went to a site near Louisville in response to an anonymous tip about illegal cock fighting occurring there.
Those arrested were transported to the Cass County jail for suspicion of participating, viewing, or promoting cockfighting and some were cited for obstruction of a peace officer, according to a report from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
They appeared in Cass County Court to face those charges on Tuesday.
According to Cass County Sheriff Wm. C. Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the tip regarding a cock fighting ring located at 11317 Highway 50, Louisville, shortly after 12:30 p.m.
That morning, the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha received an anonymous tip from a patron that cock fighting was going to occur at the location, according to the sheriff’s report. The NHS then contacted Cass County officials about it.
Upon arrival to that residence, officers spotted numerous cars parked on the property. They then spoke with both property owners who advised them they had no clue why there were so many people on their property. Officers gained consent from both owners to search their land, and investigate further.
Upon approaching the east side of the property, numerous people flooded out of a barn and took off into the trees and fields to the north of the property, according to the report. Officers detained as many as they could but many got away in the fields to the north and east of the property. Deputies requested and received assistance from Plattsmouth Police Department to help transport and search for more parties involved. Deputies also received assistance from Cass County Emergency Management and the Nebraska Humane Society.
Upon receiving a search warrant for the property, authorities seized 186 live roosters, 11 dead roosters, and one that had to be euthanized on scene, according to the report. Inside the barn, many items were seized in relation to cock fighting. These included blades, syringes, and strings, as well as a fighting pen.
Upon the people arrested, cash and gambling sheets were found, according to the report. Many of the roosters found inside the barn were in small boxes, or crates, the report added. Many had fresh injuries sustained while fighting.
“This is a large case,” said Chief Deputy Sheriff Brad Lahm. “There is going to be a lot of work to get the case together.”