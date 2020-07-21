Dozens attend historic school open house

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER LAKE – More than two dozen people received a fine history lesson when they went back to school on Sunday.

It was the annual summer open house at the historic Rock Bluffs School, sponsored by the Cass County Historical Society. The event at the school, east of Beaver Lake, brought out all ages to view firsthand how students were taught dating back to the 1870s.

In fact, this year marks the 150th anniversary of what originally was known as the Naomi Institute. It was the first institution in Cass County to offer secondary-level education. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The two-hour open house allowed the public to view and touch, and even sit, in the students’ learning desks, as well as gaze at old school photos on the wall. Some wrote their names on the blackboard to commemorate the event, while others wandered around the expansive outdoor grounds once alive with the sounds of children playing during recess.

Over the course of all those years, students etched their names on the exterior bricks that are still legible today.