Dozens attend historic school open house

BEAVER LAKE – More than two dozen people received a fine history lesson when they went back to school on Sunday.
It was the annual summer open house at the historic Rock Bluffs School, sponsored by the Cass County Historical Society. The event at the school, east of Beaver Lake, brought out all ages to view firsthand how students were taught dating back to the 1870s.
In fact, this year marks the 150th anniversary of what originally was known as the Naomi Institute. It was the first institution in Cass County to offer secondary-level education. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The two-hour open house allowed the public to view and touch, and even sit, in the students’ learning desks, as well as gaze at old school photos on the wall. Some wrote their names on the blackboard to commemorate the event, while others wandered around the expansive outdoor grounds once alive with the sounds of children playing during recess.
Over the course of all those years, students etched their names on the exterior bricks that are still legible today.
A new roof was put on last year. The museum sponsored a fundraising campaign for the cost of installing that roof. The new roof is designed for protecting the interior from seeping water for many years to come.
Perhaps hard to believe considering today’s modern schools, but students went there as recently as 1969.
“There was no running water,” said Jim Furlong, who attended that school in the mid-1950s.
Students had their own glasses placed on a shelf for drinking water that came from a well, he recalled.
Without running water, students had to use outhouses when the need arrived. The girls had theirs on one side of the school, the boys on the other.
Sunday’s crowd came from nearby and as far away as Syracuse.
“It’s great that it’s been preserved for kids to see what it looked like in the old days,” said Connie Newby from Syracuse.
“It’s really nice,” added Chad Borner, also from Syracuse.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!