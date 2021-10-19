Dozens attend Weeping Water vision meeting

WEEPING WATER – There appears to be a lot of interest in the future of Weeping Water.

Dozens of residents last week attended a town meeting, hosted by the Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW), where suggestions were expressed on possible upcoming projects and events.

“It was a good meeting, close to 50 people,” said Mayor Mike Barrett. “It was a good mix of age groups. It’s nice to know people are interested in the community and looking to the future.”

RAWW has a board of eight members, all devoted to the future growth of the community, but they can’t do it alone, according to Barrett.

“They need input.”

Among the suggestions at the meeting was creating an open air market behind the Lighthouse building, south and east of the American Legion Club, according to Barrett.

“It’s now just open air,” he said.

Many activities could develop there, he added.

“People could have a farmer’s market or eat lunch outside or maybe holding concerts or reunions,” he said.

The community would need to work with the railroad to make it so, Barrett said.

“It would be another place to gather and sit around outside,” he said.

Another suggestion was building a walk-out dock over the city lakes where folks could fish or simply go to enjoy some solitude, Barrett said.

More walking trails and improvements to the city’s outdoor basketball courts were also mentioned, according to Barrett.

“Anytime it floods, the basketball court is covered.”

None of these ideas though, are set in stone, Barrett said. The RAWW members will now compile the ideas and hold further meetings in the future, he said.

“I thought the meeting went well,” Barrett said. “I was happy.”

