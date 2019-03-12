MURRAY – When Wes Redden volunteers his time at area fundraisers, people seem to eat it up.
That was certainly the case last Sunday at the Murray Freedom Festival pancake feed in which Redden was in charge of making the main dish.
“I’ve been doing this for 20, 25 years,” the Weeping Water resident said. “I’ll do about 10 to 12 pancake feeds in a year’s time.”
On Sunday, Redden brought his large grill on a truck with the Murray folks supplying the batter and other essentials.
Slightly more than 70 people came out to enjoy Redden’s pancakes at Conestoga Elementary School to help fund fireworks for this year’s annual Fourth of July activities in Murray. More than $800 was raised, according to event spokesman George Blessing Jr.
“We were pleased,” he said. “Fireworks are always our biggest expense.”
Besides Redden’s pancakes, folks also enjoyed sausage and biscuits with gravy.
“People like the selection,” Blessing said.
That was true for Bob and Gilda McCorkle who came from Louisville. They try to attend as many pancakes feeds in this area as possible.
“We enjoy doing it,” Bob said. “We’ve been to quite a few. We’ve never had bad food.”
“It supports good causes,” Gilda added.
Blessing praised the volunteer work by Redden.
“He’s good to work with and a great guy to talk to,” Blessing said. “People love him.”