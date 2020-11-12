Dozens gather to honor veterans on their special day

PLATTSMOUTH – Despite concerns of COVID-19, dozens still came together on Wednesday to ensure the men and women in uniform would not be forgotten on their special day.
About 50 came to the Veterans Memorial Wall on the Cass County Courthouse grounds in the late afternoon to honor past and present veterans, in peacetime and in war.
“During peacetime, we prepare for war. During war, we prepare for peace,” said Mike Pauly, local veteran.
According to Pauly, Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I.
In 1938, it became an official holiday to honor World War I veterans.
There would, however, be other wars to come – World War II and Korea.
In 1954, President Dwight Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday to Veterans Day to honor all veterans.
There are approximately 19.2 million veterans in the country, of which 10 percent are female, Pauly said.
There are only about 389,292 World War II veterans still alive, with, on average, 294 dying each day.
Veterans make up approximately 32 percent of the workforce in public service, compared to 22 percent from non-veterans, he said.
So much of America’s success has come from veterans, in the past and the present, Pauly said.
“Veterans bring individualized skill sets to all walks of life.”
Many work behind the scenes to make the soldier on the front line successful, he added.
“It takes five to six people to support one soldier in battle.”
The event began with the raising of the colors by the combined color guard of the local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars – and ended with the lowering of the colors.
Local performer Terry Little provided the patriotic music, including “The Star Spangled Banner.” Besides the audience standing at attention, a truck passing along Main Street stopped alongside to pay tribute before continuing on.
